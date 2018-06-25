Pelham FD: Lighting possible cause of house fire

The fire destroyed the roof of the home (Source: WBRC)

A powerful lightning storm may be the cause of a Pelham house fire on Monday. That family home is a total loss, but luckily firefighters tell us no one was injured.

We spoke with the homeowner who didn't want to go on camera. She said she was inside her home watching TV when she felt the house shake.

She knew they had been hit by lightning. Within minutes, she said the insulation above her came crashing down.

Lots of water and a few hours later, the house fire on Carnoustie Drive was finally under control. But not without irreparable damage.

"We were up against a pretty good fight," said Chief Tim Honeycutt.

He said firefighters got the call just before 3 p.m. Monday.

When they got there, firefighters could see heavy smoke coming from the roof.

"They began to go inside the house, and they found heavy fire in the upper room above the garage," he said.

Now, you can see right through the house.

"With lightning storms, you never know," said the chief. "You never know when it could happen, and there's really nothing anyone can do about it."

And to add on to the challenge of fighting the fire, Chief Honeycutt said his firefighters typically have to wait until the lightning has stopped before getting up in the aerial ladders.

"That is a metal ladder, and we don't want to put any more of our personnel in any more harm's way than they already are," said Chief Honeycutt.

After hours of fighting the flames and smoke, the damage was already done.

"Most firefighters take losing a home personally because we take pride in our jobs," he said. "They're just disappointed that they couldn't do more to try and save more of the house."

Chief Honeycutt said they're still investigating to confirm whether it was lightning that caused the fire.

He said if you suspect your house has been hit, don't wait until you smell smoke or see flames call the fire department to come out and check.

