FIRST ALERT: Patchy fog Tuesday AM, then heat and scattered pop-up storms

The scattered storms and showers provided some welcomed heat relief in many areas on Monday. These same locations that had a passing storm will also have some patchy fog and a hazy start on Tuesday. Temperatures will remain in the warm 70s overnight and it won’t take long for temperatures to rebound Tuesday.

DANGEROUS HEAT LEVELS/SCATTERED STRONG STORMS TUESDAY: We may see another heat advisory for parts of the area on Tuesday, with highs in the 90s. Feels-like temperatures will top 100° by midday so try to get an early to start to beat the heat. I’d also plan for earlier because of afternoon storms and showers. There will be a chance for more pop-ups, with the risk of dangerous cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain.

THE REST OF THE WORK-WEEK AND WEEKEND: A high-pressure ridge will continue to provide a setup for dangerous heat levels through midweek. We will have a chance for more scattered pop-up storms so keep an eye to the sky after lunchtime each day. Don’t forget you can also get lightning and precipitation alerts on our FREE Weather App. Later this week a disturbance will approach from the east and this will bring an increase in the number of scattered storms and showers this weekend. I still think you will have plenty of time to spend out on the lake or by the pool, as the scattered storms will be rather short-lived. The typical summer pattern will likely continue through the start of next week and the Fourth of July holiday. Currently, the tropics remain quiet, with no development expected within the next five days.

