Fairfield church raising money to get AC fixed at community center

Fans were the only things keeping kids cool inside the Fairfield Community Center's Gymnasium on Monday while band students were inside practicing.

Earlier Monday, children were participating in the center’s summer program.

There’s only one problem. The air conditioning system inside the gym is broken.

"The gymnasium was extremely hot, said Darius McClure, Pastor of Christ Church in Fairfield

It was during that program, that the outreach team with Christ Church noticed the urgent need and quickly took action.

"We noticed the AC was not working in the gym and so that's when we said we will have to do something,” continued McClure.

That something sparked a social media campaign. McClure launched one, asking the community to help.

"The goal is to raise $15,000 because that's what the quote is. I said it would be incredible if we have 500 people who care to only give $30. If they want to do more, they can do more,” he said.

He's hoping to reach this goal this week as the temperatures are only expected to rise.

"Having this community center in place gives the children a place of release, recreation to get connected, but if we allow things like this to go unsolved, we are telling our children indirectly that we do not want to invest in your future and you are not valuable," McClure explained.

To give text Fairfield to 205-727-9667.

