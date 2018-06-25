Crisis Center in Birmingham sees spike in calls since recent high profile suicides

State Attorney General Steve Marshall's wife Bridgette died over the weekend after what Marshall's campaign describes as "a long struggle with mental illness."

On Monday, the Chair of the Republican Attorneys General Association expressed her sympathy for the family.

The cause of Marshall's death has not been released.

Her death can serve as a reminder to others about what to do if you or someone you know is suffering from mental Illness.

The Crisis Center in Birmingham says they've seen a spike in calls recently.

The Executive Director at the Crisis Center said mental illness does not discriminate, and these recent deaths show others battling a mental illness that they're not alone.

"We have seen our calls increase, not only because people are struggling, but because they want to help their friends that they think are struggling as well," said Meg McGlamery. "And so, the only good news from this is that people realize that they're not the only ones feeling this way."

The Crisis Center partners with United Way of Central Alabama to find affordable resources for you.

You can chat online by going to their website or call for free.

Click here to visit their website or call (205) 323-7777.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.