On Your Side: Credit problems? Check your social media accounts

Your credit score might not be top of mind while mindlessly clicking on social media quizzes that purport to determine which celebrity you resemble, if you're a genius, or in which country you should reside. But think twice before opening that link and giving third-parties access to your profile information.

A study by research company Javelin finds active social media users are 46 percent more likely to be victims of financial fraud.

"What seems fairly innocuous could be dangerous in terms of what you're sharing unwittingly," said Rod Griffin, the Director of Consumer Education and Awareness for Experian, one of the largest credit reporting agencies in the world.

Griffin provided four important tips for social media users hoping to keep unwanted "friends" from acquiring your information.

First, be antisocial with your passwords. Even letting friends log in to your accounts could compromise your information if the friend picks up a virus.

Second, avoid click-bait personality tests. That's a step also endorsed by the Better Business Bureau, which says hackers can use your social profile data collected by big data companies to gain access to financial accounts.

Next, keep up with changes to privacy settings, read those privacy notices and regularly audit what information you share. Following the Cambridge Analytical scandal, Facebook revamped privacy settings yet again. Now the site allows users to bulk remove apps and websites previously granted permission to access profile information.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, monitor your credit reports. The three major credit reporting agencies are required to provide one for you each year. You must request them and report any inaccuracies. Additionally, take advantage of credit monitoring if you are offered the free service due to a data breach at a retailer or government agency. Experian offers products like IdentityWorks that will even scan the dark web and social networks for misuses of your information.

"Your information might be out there, but that doesn't mean you can't monitor, manage, and control it," said Griffin. "Don't overshare and just understand there could be more information [in a post] than you might see."

