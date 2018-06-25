On Your Side: Credit problems? Check your social media accounts

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue wants people to be more aware of heat-related dangers as we move closer to the summer season.More >>
Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue wants people to be more aware of heat-related dangers as we move closer to the summer season.More >>
The Alabaster police department will soon be geared with body cameras. That's after the city council unanimously approved their purchase on Monday evening.More >>
The Alabaster police department will soon be geared with body cameras. That's after the city council unanimously approved their purchase on Monday evening.More >>
Your credit score might not be top of mind while mindlessly clicking on social media quizzes that purport to determine which celebrity you resemble, if you're a genius, or in which country you should reside.More >>
Your credit score might not be top of mind while mindlessly clicking on social media quizzes that purport to determine which celebrity you resemble, if you're a genius, or in which country you should reside.More >>
Several area agencies are beginning to hand out fans to folks trying to beat the heat this summer.More >>
Several area agencies are beginning to hand out fans to folks trying to beat the heat this summer.More >>
A study by the Journal of the American Medicine Association found that adults that take medicine regularly are more likely to sink into depression.More >>
A study by the Journal of the American Medicine Association found that adults that take medicine regularly are more likely to sink into depression.More >>