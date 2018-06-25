Paramedics preparing for the summer heat

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue wants people to be more aware of heat-related dangers as we move closer to the summer season.

"Well our biggest concern this time of the year obviously is the heat," said Chris Holloway, EMS Chief for Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Service.

You can't avoid this heat especially if you're outside and working in it.

Holloway warned people should prepare ahead of time before spending extended periods outdoors.

"You need to take twice to three times as much water as you normally would with you on any given day," Holloway went on to say.

He also said people should pay attention to nausea, dizziness as signs of heat-related illness. Getting in the shade and or getting fluids in them could help with that.

But for more serious heat-related problems, it's better to call first responders who have things on hand to quickly cool people down.

"But if you're out working and somebody passes out or they become unconscious or they actually stop sweating, that is a sign of a serious emergency and they would need to be trying to call 911," Holloway concluded.

Paramedics with fire rescue are carrying coolers packed with ice and bottled water.

They also have towels that can be quickly d ropped in ice water, then wrap around someone's neck and or placed under their armpits to help cool them down more quickly along I-V filled with a cold that can be given, intravenously if necessary.



Prevention and Treatment of Heat-related Illnesses:

• Make sure your air conditioner works

• Stay indoors and drink plenty of fluids

• Limit strenuous outdoor activities to mornings and evenings

• Drink plenty of water throughout the day

• Avoid caffeine and alcohol

• Do outdoor activities in the shade and wear light, loose clothing

• Take plenty of breaks and drape a wet bandanna around your shoulders to cool down



HEAT EXHAUSTION CHECKLIST

• Heavy sweating

• Elevation of body temperature

• Paleness

• Muscle cramps

• Tiredness, weakness, dizziness

• Headache

• Nausea or vomiting

• Cool and moist skin

• Fast and weak pulse

• Fast and shallow breathing



SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT STROKE:

• Body temperatures rising to 106 degrees or higher within 10 to 15 minutes

• Red, hot and dry skin (no sweating)

• Rapid, strong pulse

• Throbbing headache

• Dizziness or nausea

