‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Everything we know so far

HBO renewed its hit sci-fi drama Westworld for a third season, just a few weeks after season 2 of the show premiered on the network. There is no word on when fans can expect season 3 to premiere at this point.More >>
New information about the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel indicates that the young superhero's next adventure could pit him against a classic Marvel Comics villain and take him out of New York.More >>
Marvel Studios will bring Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and the rest of its team of reluctant cosmic heroes back to the big screen in 2020 for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so here's everything we know about the sequel so far.More >>
The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.More >>
The voice of Trevor Belmont has confirmed that work has already begun on the third season of Castlevania. The second season is set to air later this summer, but fans can rest easy knowing more episodes are on the way.More >>
