‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Everything we know so far

The voice of Trevor Belmont has confirmed that work has already begun on the third season of Castlevania. The second season is set to air later this summer, but fans can rest easy knowing more episodes are on the way.

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.

Marvel Studios will bring Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and the rest of its team of reluctant cosmic heroes back to the big screen in 2020 for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so here's everything we know about the sequel so far.

New information about the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel indicates that the young superhero's next adventure could pit him against a classic Marvel Comics villain and take him out of New York.

HBO renewed its hit sci-fi drama Westworld for a third season, just a few weeks after season 2 of the show premiered on the network. There is no word on when fans can expect season 3 to premiere at this point.

Ten years ago, no one would have expected a sentient tree and heavily armed, talking raccoon to become some of Hollywood’s most popular superheroes, but twoGuardians of the Galaxy movies later, that’s the world we’re living in — and a third film is on the way.

Director James Gunn’s 2014 cosmic adventureGuardians of the Galaxy and its 2017 sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, outperformed expectations by becoming two of the highest-grossing films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a roster of relatively unknown characters. The two films assembled a colorful cast of reluctant heroes led by actor Chris Pratt’s charismatic thief Peter Quill, and featuring Zoe Saldana as the assassin Gamora, Dave Bautista as the warrior Drax, Vin Diesel as the voice of the sentient tree Groot, and Bradley Cooper as the voice of brilliant weaponsmith Rocket Raccoon. The team was later joined by Karen Gillan as Gamora’s adopted sister, Nebula, andPom Klementieff as the empathic Mantis.

After saving the universe not once but twice, the team of adventuring “a-holes” (their words, not ours) played a big part inAvengers: Infinity War, and will return to the screen for another solo adventure with Gunn as writer and director in 2020. Here’s everything we know aboutGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 so far.

The script is in

MCU bossman Kevin Feige is doing lots of press interviews for the upcomingAnt-Man and the Wasp, but he has also fielded questions about several other Marvel ventures, includingGuardians 3. Speaking with Collider, Feige revealed that Gunn has submitted a full script draft and that filming is set to begin in early 2019.

Given the rather shocking events ofAvengers: Infinity War (which we won’t spoil here, though the statute of limitations on such spoilers is dwindling), it will be curious to see which characters factor into theGuardians finale.

Return, confirmed

Gunn made his return forVol. 3 official in an update on Facebook. The lengthy post was published before the start of the press tour forVol. 2, and Gunn indicated that he wanted to let fans of the franchise be the first to know, rather than simply announcing the news during a press junket interview.

“Yes, I’m returning to write and direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” Gunn wrote. “In the end, my love for Rocket, Groot, Gamora, Star-Lord, Yondu, Mantis, Drax, and Nebula — and some of the other forthcoming heroes — goes deeper than you guys can possibly imagine, and I feel they have more adventures to go on and things to learn about themselves and the wonderful and sometimes terrifying universe we all inhabit. And, like in both Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, we will work on creating the story that goes beyond what you expect.”

Targeting 2020

Given the three-year separation between the firstGuardians of the Galaxy and its sequel, many fans speculated that 2020 would be the most likely year forVol. 3 to hit theaters. That speculation was eventually confirmed in January 2018 by Gunn himself, who responded to a fan’s question on Twitter with an official date — or rather, a specific year — when audiences can expect to see the third installment of the series.

Asked whether there will be a thirdGuardians of the Galaxy, Gunn responded, “Coming in 2020.”

An ending and a beginning

In his initial post confirming his return forVol. 3, Gunn hinted that the third installment of the series could bring an end to some key elements of the franchise while kick-starting a new chapter for the ragtag team.

“Much of what’s happened in the MCU for the past 10 or so years has been leading, in a big way, to the Avengers’ Infinity War,” wrote Gunn. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will happen after all that. It will conclude the story of this iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and help catapult both old and new Marvel characters into the next ten years and beyond.”

Gunn’s cryptic hint at what the future holds for the Guardians of the Galaxy could have a wide range of interpretations, but one thing seems certain: Whatever version of the team continues on afterVol. 3 will be very different from the team that was introduced in the 2014 film.

More Mantis

It’s widely expected that the core team from 2014’sGuardians of the Galaxy will return forVol. 3, but given how many supporting characters have been introduced across the first two films, it’s anyone’s guess as to which cast members will be brought back for another adventure.

One character that does seem to have been confirmed to return, however, is Mantis — the empathic, antenna-sporting alien inVol. 2. In a May 2017 post on Instagram, Gunn wished Klementieff a happy birthday andlooked “forward to spending the next couple of years hanging out with both her and Mantis while making Vol. 3.”

So that is one character down, and a few dozen more to confirm. Given the uncertain realities of comic books and the movies inspired by them, even Michael Rooker’s fin-headed mercenary Yondu might return for more action.

Updated on June 25: The script has been completed and filming is expected to take place in 2019.



