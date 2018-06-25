Everyday prescription drugs linked to depression

New study says many medications can cause depression.

A study by the Journal of the American Medicine Association found that adults that take medicine regularly are more likely to sink into depression.

One in three adults is prescribed a daily medication with depression as the side effect.

It also found that those that are prescribed to more than one medication are more likely to be depressed.

Dr. Vivian Friedman is a Psychologist at UAB and she says if you find this happening to you there are options.

"All medication is a matter of balancing risk and benefits and every medication has a side effect and if the side effect is worse than the original symptom then it is not a good idea to be on it," Friedman said.

