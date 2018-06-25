Staying safe in intense heat

With the brutally hot temperatures right now, how do you know when it goes from uncomfortable to unhealthy?



Doctors say one of the first signs of dehydration is feeling tired and weak.



Later, you might start feeling confused, light headed or dizzy.



“And that would really be a sign that you need to stop and cool off and get something to drink,” said Dr. Erin Snyder with UAB School of Medicine.



Snyder also advises people to drink water and not sports drinks.



“Water is what you’re losing. And the sports drink is just giving you some sweetness and some calories, which is good for a little short-term fuel, but unless you’re going to be out there for four to five hours, continually exercising, you’re probably OK with water,” said Snyder.

