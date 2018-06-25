Alabaster city council approves purchase of body cameras for police

The Alabaster police department will soon be geared with body cameras. That's after the city council unanimously approved their purchase on Monday evening.

Right now, police officers only have recorders that pick up the sound of their interactions with citizens. The chief says they often get asked for video footage, but right now, they don’t have any to give.

The Alabaster police department says they want to stay ahead of the curve and up to date on technology.

Detective Josh Rauch with Alabaster Police Department say they believe purchasing these body cameras will help them do just that. “It is a recorded video that can’t be altered and it shows what the officer sees and it shows the truth,” he explains.

The city council approved the purchase of 65 cameras for all of their officers to wear. That comes with a price tag of $75,000.

