Agencies distributing fans to help beat the heat

Several area agencies are beginning to hand out fans to folks trying to beat the heat this summer.

The Jefferson County Senior Services Division in the office of Human-Community Services and Economic Development is handing out fans to people 60 and over who have low income.

Temporary emergency services in Tuscaloosa County also recently completed its fan drive.

It plans to start distributing them in the coming weeks and advises people to check back closer to July 11.

For more details, see the PDF below:

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.