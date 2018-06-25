Russell Crowe will play Roger Ailes in new Showtime biopic

(AP Photo). This combination photo shows Roger Ailes at a special screening of "Kingsman: The Secret Service" in New York on Feb. 9, 2015, left, and actor Russell Crowe at the Australian premiere of his movie "The Mummy" in Sydney on May 22, 2017. Crow...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Russell Crowe will portray Roger Ailes in a new Showtime series about the late Fox News Channel founder.

The eight-episode limited series is based on the 2014 book "The Loudest Voice In The Room" by Gabriel Sherman.

Sherman's book chronicles the rise and fall of the media mogul who shook up the American political news landscape.

No air date was announced for the series, which will focus on Ailes' journey from local television producer to one of the most influential forces in news.

Ailes was CEO of Fox for 20 years before resigning after sexual harassment allegations against him surfaced in 2016. He died at age 77 from complications after a fall in May 2017.

Crowe is best known for his roles in "Gladiator" and "A Beautiful Mind."

