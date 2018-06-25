The Latest: Senate approves $145B bill to fund energy, vets - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: Senate approves $145B bill to fund energy, vets

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on a Senate vote on a $145 billion spending bill to fund the Energy Department and veterans' programs (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

The Senate has approved a $145 billion spending bill to fund the Energy Department and veterans' programs for the next budget year.

Senators approved the bill, 86-5, Monday, sending it back to the House, which approved a similar bill this month. Lawmakers hope to send a unified bill to President Donald Trump as the first of what they hope will be a series of spending bills signed into law before the new budget year begins Oct. 1.

Individual spending measures have routinely been delayed or ignored in recent years in favor of giant spending packages that fund the entire government.

Trump has pledged he won't sign another catchall measure like the one he signed in March.

The Senate bill includes a $5.1 billion increase for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

4 p.m.

