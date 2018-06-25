Hip-hop stars Cardi B and Offset wed quietly months ago - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hip-hop stars Cardi B and Offset wed quietly months ago

(Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File). FILE- In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, Cardi B, left, and Offset arrive at the Maxim Super Bowl Party at the Maxim Dome in Minneapolis. A marriage certificate shows hip-hop stars Cardi B and the Migos’ Offset we... (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File). FILE- In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, Cardi B, left, and Offset arrive at the Maxim Super Bowl Party at the Maxim Dome in Minneapolis. A marriage certificate shows hip-hop stars Cardi B and the Migos’ Offset we...

ATLANTA (AP) - A marriage certificate shows hip-hop stars Cardi B and the Migos' Offset were quietly married months ago.

Sunday night while accepting best group award at the BET awards, Offset raised some eyebrows when he said, "I thank my wife, you should thank yours." Cardi B confirmed the marriage in a tweet Monday.

A marriage certificate shows that Cardi B and Offset, whose real names are Belcalis Almanzar and Kiari Cephus respectively, were Sept. 20, but only announced their engagement in October. The marriage certificate shows the two married in Atlanta.

A month after the marriage, Offset proposed to Cardi on stage at Power 99's Powerhouse concert, shocking fans.

Grammy-nominated Cardi B shared that she was pregnant during a performance on Saturday Night Live in April.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Cohen lawyers say 12,000 items privileged after raids

    Cohen lawyers say 12,000 items privileged after raids

    Monday, June 25 2018 5:45 PM EDT2018-06-25 21:45:31 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-06-25 22:17:40 GMT
    President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, says that over 12,000 items seized from him by the FBI are subject to attorney-client privilege.More >>
    President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, says that over 12,000 items seized from him by the FBI are subject to attorney-client privilege.More >>

  • Mourners: Black teen killed by police more than a hashtag

    Mourners: Black teen killed by police more than a hashtag

    Monday, June 25 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-06-25 11:44:18 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-06-25 22:17:38 GMT
    Funeral services are being held for a teenager shot and killed by police when he fled a traffic stop in Pennsylvania last week.More >>
    Funeral services are being held for a teenager shot and killed by police when he fled a traffic stop in Pennsylvania last week.More >>

  • Leak fight nixes Stormy Daniels meet with feds in Cohen case

    Leak fight nixes Stormy Daniels meet with feds in Cohen case

    Sunday, June 24 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-06-25 01:15:00 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-06-25 22:17:28 GMT
    Monday's interview with prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance as they work to assemble a case against Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the person said. (Source: CNN)Monday's interview with prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance as they work to assemble a case against Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the person said. (Source: CNN)

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

    More >>

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly