Report: More than 1 million kids had their identity stolen in 2017

The situation at Anniston Lowe's has come to an end.More >>
The situation at Anniston Lowe's has come to an end.More >>
A high profile federal trial began Monday. Two attorneys for the well-known Birmingham law firm of Balch and Bingham as well as a top executive with Drummond Coal are on trial.More >>
A high profile federal trial began Monday. Two attorneys for the well-known Birmingham law firm of Balch and Bingham as well as a top executive with Drummond Coal are on trial.More >>
A startling new report shows more than a million children in the U.S. had their identities stolen in 2017, and two-thirds of them were under 8 years old.More >>
A startling new report shows more than a million children in the U.S. had their identities stolen in 2017, and two-thirds of them were under 8 years old.More >>
The Pelham Police Department confirms the Pelham Fire Department is working a house fire Monday afternoon.More >>
The Pelham Police Department confirms the Pelham Fire Department is working a house fire Monday afternoon.More >>
A Heat Advisory continues for many counties in central Alabama until 7 p.m. Heat index values are in the 100 to 105° range in many locations and the building heat has sparked scattered storm development.More >>
A Heat Advisory continues for many counties in central Alabama until 7 p.m. Heat index values are in the 100 to 105° range in many locations and the building heat has sparked scattered storm development.More >>