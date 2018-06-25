Report: More than 1 million kids had their identity stolen in 2017

A startling new report shows more than a million children in the U.S. had their identities stolen in 2017, and two-thirds of them were under 8 years old.

When most of us think about identify theft, we think about adult victims.

But a new study by Javelin Strategy and Researching shows over a million children had their identities stolen at a cost of $2.6 billion. The number is shocking to a mother of three in Birmingham. "It's a sad thing. We as parents, anybody that would rip off children or any family member to take someone else's identity for their personal gain is not good, terrible," said Veronica Lanier.

But it's no surprise to the Better Business Bureau of Central Alabama. "I'm not surprised about that at all. We have known for a number of years children can be vulnerable to identify theft," said David Smitherman.

How does it happen? If your child has access to social media, they may be vulnerable to someone convincing them to give up information which could be used to get credit cards and cell phones in the child's name. Smitherman says sometimes it’s not a stranger. "Some parents who are in financial trouble themselves can see their children's ID as a way to seek additional financial opportunities," Smitherman said.

The keys for parents is open communication and certainly if your child can use a cell phone or any form of social media. Sit down with them about potential bad guys.

To see if someone has stolen your child's identity, get a credit report using your child's information.

For more information about child identity theft from the FTC, click here.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.