Crews battle house fire in Pelham

The Pelham Police Department confirms the Pelham Fire Department is working a house fire Monday afternoon.

Officials say crews are battling the house fire in the 100 block of Carnoustie Drive. That's near the Ballentrae Golf Club.

Police are helping with traffic control in the area while crews battle the fire.

No word yet on what started that blaze.

