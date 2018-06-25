FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat levels continue; scattered storms possible

A Heat Advisory continues for many counties in central Alabama until 7 p.m. Heat index values are in the 100 to 105° range in many locations and the building heat has sparked scattered storm development.

Some of the storms are very strong with gusty winds, intense cloud to ground lightning, pouring rain, and even the potential for small hail. The chance for scattered showers and storms will linger through the late evening.

There will be the potential for patchy fog overnight, with lows in the middle 70s.

THE REST OF THE WORK-WEEK AND WEEKEND: A high-pressure ridge will continue to provide a setup for dangerous heat levels this week. Highs will remain in the middle 90s through midweek. Try to beat the heat and get an earlier start. Feels-like temperatures will be reaching the triple-digit range by midday.

We will have a chance for more scattered pop-up storms so keep an eye to the sky after lunchtime each day. Don’t forget you can also get lightning and precipitation alerts on our FREE Weather App.

Later this week, a disturbance will approach from the east and this will bring an increase in the number of scattered storms and showers this weekend. I still think you will have plenty of time to spend out on the lake or by the pool as the scattered storms will be rather short-lived.

The typical summer pattern will likely continue through the start of next week and the Fourth of July holiday. Currently, the tropics remain quiet, with no development expected within the next five days.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.