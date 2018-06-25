After death, XXXTentacion tops Billboard Hot 100 chart - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

After death, XXXTentacion tops Billboard Hot 100 chart

(Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Following his death on June 18, 2018, XXXTentacion has topped the ... (Miami- Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Following his death on June 18, 2018, XXXTentacion has topped the ...

NEW YORK (AP) - Following his death, XXXTentacion has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Sad!" and his two albums have landed in the Top 10.

Billboard reports that the rapper-singer's song, which originally peaked at No. 7, jumps from No. 52 to No. 1 this week, supplanting Drake's "Nice for What."

The 20-year-old died last week after being shot in Florida.

His recent album - called "?'' - jumps from No. 24 to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It debuted at No. 1 in March. His gold-certified 2017 debut, "17," leaps to No. 7 from No. 60.

XXXTentacion's music is heavily streamed on Spotify and other platforms.

A memorial for the performer will be held Wednesday at BB&T Center, a 20,000 seat arena that is home to hockey's Florida Panthers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police: Fire captain fatally shot at retirement home blaze

    Police: Fire captain fatally shot at retirement home blaze

    Monday, June 25 2018 10:34 AM EDT2018-06-25 14:34:41 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-06-26 03:26:33 GMT
    Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody. (Source: KABC/CNN)Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody. (Source: KABC/CNN)

    Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.

    More >>

    Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.

    More >>

  • Mourners: Black teen killed by police more than a hashtag

    Mourners: Black teen killed by police more than a hashtag

    Monday, June 25 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-06-25 11:44:18 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-06-26 03:25:53 GMT
    Funeral services are being held for a teenager shot and killed by police when he fled a traffic stop in Pennsylvania last week.More >>
    Funeral services are being held for a teenager shot and killed by police when he fled a traffic stop in Pennsylvania last week.More >>

  • Authorities abandon 'zero-tolerance' for immigrant families

    Authorities abandon 'zero-tolerance' for immigrant families

    Monday, June 25 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-06-25 04:14:10 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-06-26 03:25:43 GMT
    (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...
    A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.More >>
    A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly