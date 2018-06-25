Tiffany Haddish, Kumail Nanjiani among film academy invitees - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tiffany Haddish, Kumail Nanjiani among film academy invitees

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The organization that puts on the Oscars has invited 928 new members from 59 countries to join its ranks, including actors Tiffany Haddish, Dave Chappelle, Kumail Nanjiani, Amy Schumer and Timothee Chalamet.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says Monday that 49 percent of its invitees are female and 38 percent of are people of color. Should all the invitees accept, the new class would boost its overall membership to be 31 percent female and 16 percent persons of color.

The film academy in 2016 pledged to double the number of female and minority ranks of its members by 2020.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US prosecutors cancel Stormy Daniels meeting in Cohen probe

    US prosecutors cancel Stormy Daniels meeting in Cohen probe

    Sunday, June 24 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-06-25 01:15:00 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 2:35 PM EDT2018-06-25 18:35:37 GMT
    Monday's interview with prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance as they work to assemble a case against Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the person said. (Source: CNN)Monday's interview with prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance as they work to assemble a case against Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the person said. (Source: CNN)

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

    More >>

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

    More >>

  • Connecticut Red Hen receives wrath of Sanders' defenders

    Connecticut Red Hen receives wrath of Sanders' defenders

    Monday, June 25 2018 1:35 PM EDT2018-06-25 17:35:20 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 2:37 PM EDT2018-06-25 18:37:08 GMT
    A Connecticut restaurant called the Red Hen received "threatening" messages from people confused with an identically named Virginia eatery that refused White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders service.More >>
    A Connecticut restaurant called the Red Hen received "threatening" messages from people confused with an identically named Virginia eatery that refused White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders service.More >>

  • California firefighter killed in retirement home shooting

    California firefighter killed in retirement home shooting

    Monday, June 25 2018 10:34 AM EDT2018-06-25 14:34:41 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 2:37 PM EDT2018-06-25 18:37:07 GMT
    Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody. (Source: KABC/CNN)Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody. (Source: KABC/CNN)

    Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.

    More >>

    Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly