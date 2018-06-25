Pawn Stars' "The Old Man" Richard Harrison dies at 77

Jon Snow and Ygritte may not have enjoyed a happily ever after on Game of Thrones, but their off-screen counterparts have found their forever with one another, it appears.

By Keisha Hatchett,

Richard Harrison, affectionately known as "The Old Man" on History's Pawn Stars, has died. He was 77. Harrison's son Rick, who also stars on the popular reality series, confirmed the news Monday in a touching tribute on Instagram.

"Richard Benjamin 'The Old Man' Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over. He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool 'Old Man' as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him. He lived a very full life and through the History television show Pawn Stars touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor. We appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time," Rick wrote.

Pawn Stars chronicles the daily operations of Richard and Rick's family-owned business, which they started together in 1989 in Las Vegas. It became a hit for History due to the cast's often interesting interactions with customers as well as intrapersonal conflicts among the cast. The show recently wrapped its 15th season in May.

In addition to Richard and Rick, the series also stars Rick's son Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison and Corey's childhood friend, Austin "Chumlee" Russell.

Richard is survived by his wife JoAnne, son Rick and grandson Corey.

