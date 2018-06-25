Hollywood Grill: Philly Cheesesteak with Thunder Sauce

Philly Cheesesteak with Thunder Sauce

We used a slab of Wow 5 Philly meat. It is placed on the grill and diced until the meat is half cooked.

We cover the meat with 2 slices Swiss cheese and dress the sandwich with a 1/2 cup of sautéed peppers and onions, place the cooked meat and cheese on top of a standard hoagie bun. Drizzle the Thunder sauce on top of the Philly and add top bun.