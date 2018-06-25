Making a Murderer: Brendan Dassey's request for appeal rejected by the Supreme Court

Brendan Dassey, one of the subjects of Netflix's popular true crime series Making a Murderer, just reached a huge setback in his fight for an appealMore >>
Brendan Dassey, one of the subjects of Netflix's popular true crime series Making a Murderer, just reached a huge setback in his fight for an appealMore >>
Richard Harrison, affectionately known as "The Old Man" on History's Pawn Stars, has died. He was 77.More >>
Richard Harrison, affectionately known as "The Old Man" on History's Pawn Stars, has died. He was 77.More >>
Jon Snow and Ygritte may not have enjoyed a happily ever after on Game of Thrones, but their off-screen counterparts have found their forever with one another, it appears.More >>
Jon Snow and Ygritte may not have enjoyed a happily ever after on Game of Thrones, but their off-screen counterparts have found their forever with one another, it appears.More >>
The Order of X has an important announcement: Dear White People is returning for Season 3 on Netflix.More >>
The Order of X has an important announcement: Dear White People is returning for Season 3 on Netflix.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.