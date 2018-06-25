FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory in effect Monday afternoon

A HEAT ADVISORY goes into effect at noon and lingers until 7 p.m. Highs will be soaring into the lower to mid 90s, with the heat index values nearing 104 degrees for several hours. I would plan for frequent breaks and pack lots of water. Also, check on family and pets to make sure everybody has a nice, cool shelter. Being exposed to this kind of heat for a long period of time could cause a heat-related illness.



Heat activated showers and storms develop Monday afternoon and will be random in nature, though data suggests the greatest coverage up to 30 percent sets up along and south of I-20 and especially southwest. Severe weather is not expected, though a strong storm with intense lightning and gusty winds can't be ruled out.



THE REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: The heat will be the bigger story through the end of the work week. Highs will remain in the lower to middle 90s, with triple digit feels-like temperatures. We will have a chance for the typical afternoon pop-ups through Thursday.



By the weekend there will be a disturbance located to our east. This system is expected to move our way, sliding west around the base of the ridge, enhancing the coverage of afternoon pop-up storms and showers on Saturday and Sunday. I still think you will have lots of pool and lake time next weekend; however, we will need to keep an eye out for lightning alerts in the afternoon. Long range data suggests this same setup may be in place through the 4th of July holiday.



Tracking building heat and humidity starting on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

