Situation at Anniston Lowe's comes to an end after manager shoots, kills himself

The situation at Anniston Lowe's has come to an end.

Anniston police say Human Resources Manager Steven Spoon entered the store with a handgun and threatened to kill himself.

Police evacuated as many employees and customers as they could.

Spoon was in his office, where investigators negotiated with him for several hours. When they took a break, Spoon shot and killed himself, according to police.

Through investigations, police learned it was Spoon's last day on the job. A meeting was scheduled to discuss his termination, no word on if that meeting ever happened.

He leaves behind a wife and children.

No other injuries were reported.

Lowe's Corporate Communications released the following statement:

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Spoon’s family, as well as the employees at our North Anniston store. Lowe’s has extensive safety measures in place that were followed to quickly evacuate the store. We are focused on providing support for employees impacted by this tragedy, including providing grief counselors onsite. The store will remain closed today and plans to reopen Tuesday. Out of respect for the family, we are referring additional questions to law enforcement.

ORIGINAL: A heavy police presence is responding to a Lowe's Home Improvement location in Anniston.

Roads around the store are blocked off around McCellan Boulevard. The nature of the investigation is unknown at this time.

APD is on the scene at Lowe’s. There are no injuries. We are in the process of bringing the situation to a peaceful end. The situation is fluid and ongoing. — Anniston Police Dept (@AnnistonPD) June 25, 2018

