The Latest: Demonstrators march outside Jeff Sessions speech

RENO, Nev. (AP) - The Latest on an appearance in Reno by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and protests outside (all times local):

8:50 a.m.

More than 200 demonstrators have gathered at an immigration rally in Nevada outside a school safety conference where U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is the keynote speaker.

The protesters marched to a hotel-casino in Reno Monday chanting "Jeff Sessions you can't hide, Reno sees your ugly side!"

Several carried signs that read "Children are not political" and "Impeach the mad king"

At least a half-dozen people wearing red arm bands said they intend to get arrested.

The Rev. Karen Foster of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship says American children are taught to pledge their allegiance to the flag "with liberty and justice for all."

She says "there is no justice for thousands of children locked in cages" at the U.S. border.

6:55 a.m.

A coalition of civil rights, religious and union activists opposed to President Donald Trump's immigration policies are gearing up for a protest in Nevada outside a school safety conference where U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is the keynote speaker.

Several of the protesters gathering for Monday's rally outside a hotel-casino in Reno say they will engage in civil disobedience to bring attention to the separation of children and families at the U.S. border.

At least one, Bob Fulkerson, told The Associated Press he expects to be arrested.

Nearly two dozen Nevada groups in a progressive alliance tried unsuccessfully last week to persuade the national school law enforcement group hosting the conference to withdraw its invitation to Sessions.

Mo Canady, executive director of the Alabama-based National Association of School Resource Officers, said Sessions has important information to share with school resource officers as the nation's top law enforcement officer.

