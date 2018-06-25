California firefighter killed in retirement home shooting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

California firefighter killed in retirement home shooting

Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody. (Source: KABC/CNN) Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody. (Source: KABC/CNN)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) - A resident of a retirement home in Southern California opened fire on firefighters responding to a report of an explosion the building, killing a veteran fire captain and wounding another firefighter and another person, officials said.

The shooting happened after firefighters responded to a 3:49 a.m. alarm at the 11-story retirement in Long Beach, south of Los Angeles, and found some windows blown out, activated sprinklers, the smell of gas and a fire that they extinguished, authorities said.

Firefighters were searching the building when shots were fired at 4:08 a.m. and the two firefighters were hit, Long Beach Fire Chief Michael DuRee said.

Fire Captain Dave Rosa, who had worked for the department for 17 years, died at a hospital Monday morning, DuRee said. He is survived by a wife and two children, the chief said.

The other firefighter who was shot was not immediately identified and was hospitalized in stable condition. A third person was also struck by gunfire during the "chaos" Monday morning and was in critical condition and undergoing surgery, said Police Chief Robert Luna. No further details were provided about that person.

Luna said a "person of interest" - who police believe is a resident at the facility - was detained at the scene and was being questioned by investigators. A weapon was recovered at the scene, he said.

"There is a big puzzle to put together," Luna said of the investigation.

Investigators are looking into whether the shooter intentionally lured first responders to the scene to ambush them, Luna said.

Police also called for bomb squad investigators after they discovered "a couple of devices they deemed to be suspicious" and they were still examining those items Monday morning.

Long Beach is a major port city with a population of more than 400,000.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

