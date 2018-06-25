Stocks sink on reports US may limit tech exports, investment

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this April 5, 2018, file photo, a sign for a Wall Street subway station is shown in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, June 25.

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. stocks are on track for their biggest loss in more than two months Monday as reports that the Trump administration may limit technology exports and foreign investment are hurting tech companies. Indexes in Europe and Asia also fell.

Tariffs by the U.S. on tens of billions of dollars in imports from China, and retaliatory taxes by China on U.S. goods, are set to take effect in less than two weeks. All but one of the 72 technology companies listed on the S&P 500 index fell Monday. Those companies have done far better than the broader market over the last year and a half and investors generally felt they were less vulnerable to tariffs than other industries.

The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News reported that the administration is planning to limit exports of some high-tech products to China, and will limit investment in technology firms by companies with substantial Chinese ownership. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration is preparing a statement on investment restrictions that was related not just to China, but to other countries that allegedly steal U.S. technology.

Elsewhere, Harley-Davidson said it would move some production out of the U.S. to avoid tariffs the European Union is placing on motorcycles made in the U.S. Those tariffs were a response to taxes the U.S. placed on steel and aluminum from Europe.

China is attempting to become a global leader in biotechnology, electric vehicles and other industries, and the report said the administration wants to slow Beijing's progress in those areas. President Donald Trump has threatened to put tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in Chinese imports over complaints Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology. He's also pressuring China to buy more U.S.-made goods.

The S&P 500 index shed 50 points, or 1.8 percent, to 2,704 as of 2:40 p.m. Eastern time. It's on track for its worst loss since April 6. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 435 points, or 1.8 percent, to 24,145. The Nasdaq composite fell 200 points, or 2.6 percent, to 7,492. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slid 28 points, or 1.7 percent, to 1,657.

Chipmaker Micron Technology, which gets half its revenue from China, lost 7 percent to $53.09 and Advanced Micro Devices fell 4.8 percent to $15.04. Nvidia sank 5.7 percent to $236.71.

Germany's DAX fell 2.5 percent and London's FTSE 100 gave up 2.2 percent. France's CAC 40 shed 1.9 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.3 percent. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 shed 0.8 percent and in South Korea the Kospi was little changed.

Retailers and other companies focused on consumers fell as investors sold some of the stocks that have done the best this year. Amazon lost 3.6 percent to $1,653.16 and Netflix dropped 6.6 percent to $384.

The S&P 500 index of consumer-focused companies has jumped 10.2 percent this year and the technology index is up 9.5 percent. The S&P 500 is up 1.3 percent.

The trade tensions continued to hit industrial companies, which are facing higher costs and the possibility of tariffs that hurt their sales. Boeing skidded 2.9 percent to $329 and Caterpillar shed 3 percent to $135.78.

Harley-Davidson said in a regulatory filing that the EU tariffs on its motorcycles exported from the U.S. jumped between 6 percent and 31 percent, which translates into an extra $2,200 per average motorcycle. As a result, it will shift the production of motorcycles headed for Europe from the U.S. to overseas facilities.

Harley stock fell 7.4 percent to $41.13.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.88 percent from 2.89 percent.

Elsewhere, cruise lines dropped after Carnival cut its annual profit forecast. The company cited the rising cost of fuel. Carnival fell 6.8 percent to $59.23 while Royal Caribbean gave up 5.6 percent to $105.28 and Norwegian Cruises lost 6.7 percent to $48.49.

About three-fourths of the stocks on the New York Stock Exchange fell, but investors still responded positively to deal reports. Broadcaster Gray Television jumped 13.5 percent to $14.53 after it said it will combine with Raycom in a deal the companies valued at $3.6 billion. Campbell Soup rose 9 percent to $42.08 after the New York Post said Kraft Heinz is interested in buying the company. Kraft fell 0.4 percent to $62.93.

Benchmark U.S. crude dipped 0.7 percent to $68.08 per barrel in New York. It climbed 4.6 percent Friday, its biggest one-day gain since late 2016. Brent crude, used to price international oils, dropped 1.5 percent to $74.20 per barrel in London.

OPEC countries agreed to produce more oil Friday, but investors aren't sure the cartel will produce as much crude oil as it says it will.

Wholesale gasoline lost 0.9 percent to $2.05 a gallon. Heating oil fell 1.2 percent to $2.10 a gallon. Natural gas dipped 0.7 percent to $2.92 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,268.90 an ounce. Silver lost 0.8 percent to $16.33 an ounce. Copper fell 1.3 percent to $2.99 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.46 yen from 109.91 yen. The euro rose to $1.1708 from $1.1663.

