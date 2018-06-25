DAK's Dough

DAK's MAKES DOUGH!!!

2 Ingredient Dough (Weightwatcher Friendly, 12 points for entire dough)

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup of self-rising flour

1 cup of non-fat plain Greek yogurt

DIRECTIONS:

Combine the flour and plain Greek yogurt in a bowl. Stir until a dough starts to form. Turn dough out on lightly floured surface. Brush your hands with a bit of flour. Knead the dough until well mixed. This is ready to be made into a ton of different baked treats. Use the dough to make pizza crust, garlic knots, breadsticks; rolls; cinnamon rolls, biscuits, or bagels. Use DAK's Green Zest or Italian Blast when making pizza crust, garlic knots, or breadsticks. Use DAK's Everything But Tha' Salt when making bagels.

To make bagels: divide the dough into 4 equal parts. Roll out each dough ball to form a rope. Pinch the ends of each rope together to make a circle. You will have 4 bagels (3sp per bagel). Beat one egg and brush egg over bagels. This will help the seasoning stick. Sprinkle with Everything But Tha' Salt. Bake at 350 degrees at the top rack of your oven for about 20-25 minutes until golden brown.

Low Carb/Keto/Gluten Free Dough

This recipe was created by Emily Pierce of @keto.copy on Instagram. Check out her page for other fabulous keto-friendly recipes. There are a lot of versions of this kind of dough. Her recipe is delicious, closest to dough-like!

INGREDIENTS:

10 oz of shredded mozzarella

5 oz of almond flour

1 tsp of baking powder

1 eggs beaten

DIRECTIONS:

Place shredded mozzarella in a bowl. Microwave the cheese for a total of 90 seconds. Stirring at 30-second intervals until melted.

Add one egg beaten into the dough. Stir well

In another bowl combine, almond flour and baking powder. Add this mixture to the cheese mixture. Start kneading the dough. You can knead the dough in the bowl. The secret is kneading the dough really well, like for at least 3 minutes. You want to get all the ingredients incorporated and it should be very dough like.

Use the dough to make pizza crust, garlic knots, breadsticks; rolls; cinnamon rolls, biscuits, or bagels. Use DAK's Green Zest or Italian Blast when making pizza crust, garlic knots, or breadsticks. Use DAK's Everything But Tha' Salt when making bagels.

To make bagels: divide the dough into 6 equal parts. Roll out each dough ball to form a rope. Pinch the ends of each rope together to make a circle. You will have 6 bagels. Beat one egg and brush egg over bagels. This will help the seasoning stick. Sprinkle with Everything But Tha' Salt. Bake at 350 degrees at the top rack of your oven for about 15-20 minutes until golden brown.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.