FIRST ALERT UPDATE: A heat advisory has issued for almost all of Central Alabama this afternoon

A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service today between noon and 7 p.m. It will feel like it's in the 102-107 degree range for several hours and exposed to that kind of heat for a long period of time can lead to heat-related illnesses.

Spotty shower chance this morning, otherwise dry and muggy. Additional development is likely northwest after 9 a.m., otherwise dry until after 11 a.m. This afternoon we will see widely scattered showers and storms. These will be the more typical summer pop-ups, although they could produce intense lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds.



Highs will be soaring into the mid-90s, with the heat index values nearing 104 degrees. I would plan for frequent breaks and pack lots of water. Also, check on family and pets to make sure everybody has a nice-cool shelter.

THE REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: The heat will be the bigger story through the end of the work-week. Highs will remain in the lower to middle 90s, with triple-digit feels-like temperatures. We will have a chance for the typical afternoon pop-ups through Thursday.



By the weekend there will be a disturbance located to our east. This system is expected to move our way, sliding west around the base of the ridge, enhancing the coverage of afternoon pop-up storms and showers on Saturday and Sunday. I still think you will have lots of pool and lake time next weekend; however, we will need to keep an eye out for lightning alerts in the afternoon. Long range data suggests this same setup may be in place through the 4th of July holiday.

