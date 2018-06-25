The Latest: Prosecutors cancel Stormy Daniels meeting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: Prosecutors cancel Stormy Daniels meeting

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press

The Latest on the investigation into the business interests of Trump's longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Stormy Daniels' lawyer says the porn actress' meeting with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's longtime lawyer has been cancelled.

Michael Avenatti says he received a call late Sunday night from two prosecutors who said they were concerned about media interest in the interview and cancelled the meeting.

A person familiar with the matter had told The Associated Press that the meeting planned for Monday was in anticipation of a possible grand jury appearance. They are investigating the business interests of Trump's longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

The person wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex with Trump in 2006 when he was married. Trump has denied it.

___

6 p.m.

Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

That's according to a person familiar to the matter, who said Monday's interview is in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance. The person wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

They said Daniels has also turned over documents in response to a subpoena concerning the $130,000 she was paid when she signed a confidentiality agreement days before the 2016 presidential election.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex with Trump in 2006 when he was married. Trump has denied it.

She's suing Trump and his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement.

