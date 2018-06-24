B'ham police investigating shooting, assault in burglary - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

B'ham police investigating shooting, assault in burglary

(Source: Neal Posey/WBRC) (Source: Neal Posey/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a burglary that left a man shot and woman assaulted.

The incident happened on the 1300 block of Five Mile Road. Police are saying it's a possible home invasion.

The extent of injuries are unknown. There is no information on the suspect.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly