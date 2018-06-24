B'ham police investigating shooting, assault in burglary

Birmingham police are investigating a burglary that left a man shot and woman assaulted.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a burglary that left a man shot and woman assaulted.More >>
Highs will be soaring into the mid-90s, with the heat index values nearing 105 degrees. I would plan for frequent breaks and pack lots of water.More >>
Highs will be soaring into the mid-90s, with the heat index values nearing 105 degrees. I would plan for frequent breaks and pack lots of water.More >>
Faith leaders and city officials came together in one place Sunday afternoon to come up with solutions to end gun violence in Birmingham. The event came just days after three people were shot and killed in a matter of hours.More >>
Faith leaders and city officials came together in one place Sunday afternoon to come up with solutions to end gun violence in Birmingham. The event came just days after three people were shot and killed in a matter of hours.More >>
Make sure you're air conditioning and fans are working this week - you'll need them!More >>
Make sure you're air conditioning and fans are working this week - you'll need them!More >>
Feels-like temperatures have crossed the triple-digit mark and it’s even hot enough for heat advisories over South Alabama.More >>
Feels-like temperatures have crossed the triple-digit mark and it’s even hot enough for heat advisories over South Alabama.More >>