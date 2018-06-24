FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat levels over the coming days

FIRST ALERT FOR DANGEROUS HEAT LEVELS: The air conditioning is going to remain very active overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 70s. High pressure has tightened its grip over Alabama so this will set the stage for fewer storms and building heat over the coming days. I would try to get an extra early start on big outdoor projects over the next two days. Highs will be soaring into the mid-90s, with the heat index values nearing 105 degrees. I would plan for frequent breaks and pack lots of water. Also, check on family and pets to make sure everybody has a nice-cool shelter. We will continue to see a few isolated afternoon storms; however, the coverage is going to remain very isolated. These will be the more typical summer pop-ups, although they could produce intense lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds.

THE REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: The heat will be the bigger story through the end of the work-week. Highs will remain in the mid-90s, with triple digit feels-like temperatures. We will have a chance for the typical afternoon pop-ups through Thursday. By the weekend there will be a disturbance located to our east. This system is expected to move our way, sliding west around the base of the ridge, enhancing the coverage of afternoon pop-up storms and showers on Saturday and Sunday. I still think you will have lots of pool and lake time next weekend; however, we will need to keep an eye out for lightning alerts in the afternoon. Long range data suggests this same setup may be in place through the 4th of July holiday. I will be updating our long range forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our app for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

