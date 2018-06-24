Work Week Forecast: Feelin' hot, hot, hot!

Make sure you're air conditioning and fans are working this week - you'll need them!

It is going to be hot! This won't necessarily be a heat-advisory hot, but feels-like temperatures will be well into the triple digits.

If you have chores in the yard this week, the earlier you get after them, the better. Make sure you're taking all the necessary heat precautions and don't forget to make sure you're checking on your pets.

The most important times to be careful with this week's heat are between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Actual temperatures this week will linger around the mid-90s. There's a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain Monday through Friday, with pop-up afternoon storms possible. Saturday's likelihood of rain is probable.

This week is shaping up to be classic, hot Alabama summertime weather.

