B'ham city & religious leaders partner together to end gun violence

Faith leaders and city officials came together in one place Sunday afternoon to come up with solutions to end gun violence in Birmingham. The event came just days after three people were shot and killed in a matter of hours.More >>
Faith leaders and city officials came together in one place Sunday afternoon to come up with solutions to end gun violence in Birmingham. The event came just days after three people were shot and killed in a matter of hours.More >>
Make sure you're air conditioning and fans are working this week - you'll need them!More >>
Make sure you're air conditioning and fans are working this week - you'll need them!More >>
Feels-like temperatures have crossed the triple-digit mark and it’s even hot enough for heat advisories over South Alabama.More >>
Feels-like temperatures have crossed the triple-digit mark and it’s even hot enough for heat advisories over South Alabama.More >>
A ridge of high pressure will begin building strength over our region Sunday, which will effectively drive down rain chances while helping drive up temperatures.More >>
A ridge of high pressure will begin building strength over our region Sunday, which will effectively drive down rain chances while helping drive up temperatures.More >>
Severe weather watches and warnings have all been allowed to expire this morning, and we are left with a weather scenario with a building ridge of high pressure not only limiting rain chances, but building heat over the next several days.More >>
Severe weather watches and warnings have all been allowed to expire this morning, and we are left with a weather scenario with a building ridge of high pressure not only limiting rain chances, but building heat over the next several days.More >>