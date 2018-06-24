B'ham city & religious leaders partner together to end gun violence

Faith leaders and city officials came together in one place Sunday afternoon to come up with solutions to end gun violence in Birmingham.

The event came just days after three people were shot and killed in a matter of hours.

Hundreds of people gathered at Bill Harris Arena for Faith in Action Alabama's Peacemaker Campaign.

The event ended with an emotional speech from Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin who made a commitment to work with religious leaders to end the violence.

"If you can't put the guns down, we will take them. Because I am tired of people hurting people," said Mayor Woodfin.

His made his pledge in front of hundreds of people attending the event.

"They've lost all hope," said Onoyemi Williams with Faith in Action Alabama. "And so they're turning to the one thing that allows them to have a sense of power again, and that is a weapon, which is a gun."

Williams said it's time faith leaders and city leaders seek those hopeless people out, to let them know they are loved and that picking up a gun is not the answer.

They read aloud the names of the 51 people killed by gun violence this year as people prayed for the loved ones they left behind.

"I'm just always appalled and just devastated," said New Hope Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Gregory L. Clarke. "But I believe there's change coming, and things will get better."

Mayor Woodfin said the first steps to seeing an end to violence is to encourage people to cooperate and to diminish the fear people have of coming forward with information.

After losing his own brother to gun violence, Mayor Woodfin ended his speech with a very personal plea for everyone in that room to take action.

"There are too many grieving friends, too many grieving coworkers who have lost loved ones to gun violence. I am not alone," he said. "But there is a legitimate cry out for us to do something about it. This community deserves peace, and I look forward to co-mingling with Faith in Action to get the peace."

Speakers also encouraged participants to join Faith in Action's work at the street level, with night walks and other anti-gun violence work and research.

If you'd like to learn more, contact Executive Director Daniel Schwartz at 205-451-3352, or visit Faith in Action Alabama on Facebook.

