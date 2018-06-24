Yankees C Sanchez likely to DL after pulling up on grounder - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Yankees C Sanchez likely to DL after pulling up on grounder

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Tampa Bay Rays' Daniel Robertson, right, scores on a single by Willy Adames as New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez fields a wide throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 22, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Tampa Bay Rays' Daniel Robertson, right, scores on a single by Willy Adames as New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez fields a wide throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 22, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez is likely headed to the disabled after pulling up while running out a double-play grounder Sunday at Tampa Bay.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sanchez hurt his right groin/hip abductor and "it's probably going to be a DL situation."

Sanchez was injured in the 10th inning. He slowly walked back to the dugout and was replaced defensively by Austin Romine.

"What can I say?" Sanchez said through a translator. "That's the way baseball is sometimes. Now I'm just hoping it's not a long time."

Sanchez will undergo an MRI exam Monday.

The 25-year-old Sanchez went 0 for 4 in the 7-6, 12-inning loss. He's hitting only .190 with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs, a season after he made the AL All-Star team while batting .278 with 33 homers and 90 RBIs.

The Yankees have the best record in the majors at 50-25.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

    Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

    Sunday, June 24 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-06-24 18:53:52 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 8:26 PM EDT2018-06-25 00:26:14 GMT
    (Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...(Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...
    In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>
    In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>

  • US restaurants host refugee chefs who offer a taste of home

    US restaurants host refugee chefs who offer a taste of home

    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:03 PM EDT2018-06-24 17:03:54 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 8:26 PM EDT2018-06-25 00:26:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...
    Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.More >>
    Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.More >>

  • California wildfires destroy buildings, force evacuations

    California wildfires destroy buildings, force evacuations

    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-06-24 17:38:25 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-06-25 00:25:34 GMT
    The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly