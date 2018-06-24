Wilson Furr wins 2018 State Amateur, qualifies for Sanderson Farms Championship

An SEC golfer from Jackson earned an opportunity to play in a PGA Tour event. Wilson Furr torched the field at the Mississippi State Amateur.

The Alabama freshman shot 69 on Sunday to complete an 11 shot victory at The Perserve Golf Club. Furr finished at -12 overall, recording all four rounds in the 60's (68-69-66-69).

State Amateur Championship - Wilson Furr

Mike Magee Medalist - Trey Tenton

State championship Runners-up - Austin Rose & Ben Snow

Charles Green Team trophy- Wilson Furr pic.twitter.com/OMBDkBVjHk — MS Golf Association (@MissGolfAssn) June 24, 2018

Furr earns a sponsor's exemption to play in the Sanderson Farms Championship. It's the 2nd year that the PGA Tour event has opened a spot for the State Amateur champion. Wilson is pretty familiar with the Country Club of Jackson. He won the 2015 State Amateur at CCJ, becoming the youngest player to ever win the tournament.

This victory continues a great month for the Jackson Academy alum. Furr helped the Crimson Tide reach the match play finals in the NCAA Championship.

