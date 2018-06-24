FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat levels to start the week

FIRST ALERT FOR BUILDING HEAT: A high-pressure ridge is tightening its grip over Alabama today so we’ve seen a big d rop off in the number of storms. Feels-like temperatures have crossed the triple-digit mark and it’s even hot enough for heat advisories over South Alabama. With this kind of warmth, I still can’t rule out a pop-up shower or storm through the early evening. The wind profiles do not support rotating storms so these will be the more typical short-lived summer pop-ups. The AC is going to remain very busy overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

DANGEROUS HEAT LEVELS TOMORROW AND ON TUESDAY: I would try to get an extra early start on big outdoor projects over the next two days. Highs will be soaring into the mid-90s, with the heat index nearing 105 degrees. I would plan for frequent breaks and pack lots of water. Also, check on family and pets to make sure everybody has a nice, cool shelter. We still could see an afternoon shower or storm pop-up over the coming days; however, the coverage is going to remain rather limited.

THE REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: The heat will be the big story through the end of the work-week. Highs will remain in the mid-90s, with triple-digit feels-like temperatures. We will have a chance for the typical afternoon pop-ups through Thursday. By the weekend there will be a disturbance located to our east. This system is expected to move our way, sliding west around the base of the ridge, enhancing the coverage of afternoon pop-up storms and showers on Saturday and Sunday. I still think you will have lots of pool and lake time next weekend; however, we will need to keep an eye out for lightning alerts in the afternoon. Long range data suggests this same setup may be in place through the 4th of July holiday. I will have lots of updates on what’s ahead in my forecast beginning at 9 p.m. on WBRC. I will also be updating our long range forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.