World Cup fans are drinking so much beer, Russia is running low

(RNN) - Russia is Europe’s unconquered champion of the Vodka Belt, but it is running low on beer thanks to the World Cup.

Restaurants and bars in Moscow told Reuters the influx of fans have nearly drained their supply and it is taking longer than usual to restock.

One Russian waiter told Reuters their restaurant ran out of draft lager on Monday and the suppliers’ stocks are also running low.

"We just didn't think they would only want beer," the waiter said.

An influx of fans from Europe’s Beer Belt, including England, Germany, Belgium and Denmark, could be to blame.

However, the New York Daily News said the shortage could be related to existing consumer patterns in Russia. Regulations have caused beer sales to drop nearly a third in the last decade.

Even so, some fans are finding success, for now, in locating beer.

"There is beer everywhere," said Ivan, a Croatian in town for the games. "Some places yes, some places no. You just have to know where to find it!"

