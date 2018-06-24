By Simon Hill



Samsung’s gorgeous new Galaxy S9 retains the curved beauty of last year’s S8, but adds a new main camera with a dual aperture that promises to deliver great low-light photography. The design is refined, with a much better fingerprint sensor placement on the back. It’s also IP68 rated, like its predecessor, but this is still going to be a fragile phone.

The good news is that we’ve got a delectable lineup of stylish and protective options. Behold the best Samsung Galaxy S9 cases so far.

Samsung Alcantara Case ($35) You won’t find another S9 case quite like this one from Samsung, which is made from light, soft, and durable Alcantara material. Alcantara feels and looks a bit like suede, but it’s actually made from a mix of polyester and polyurethane. It feels very comfortable in hand and enhances your grip, but it is prone to picking up dust and lint. The button covers are metallic and the fit is perfect, with unencumbered access to ports, the fingerprint sensor, and camera. This case won’t interfere with wireless charging or payments via Google or Samsung Pay. If you’re after a luxurious feel, it’s a good case to pick. The corners are covered so you should have some protection in the event of a drop, but this isn’t a rugged case, so keep looking if that’s a priority. Buy one now from: Amazon

Rokform Rugged Magnetic Case ($40) This rugged, angular case combines a soft impact-resistant core with a tough polycarbonate frame on the outside to give you peace of mind for falls of up to 6 feet. Rokform also offers a truly versatile and convenient docking system. The case has a magnetic patch that can be used to dock with any magnetic dock, but there’s also the patented Rokform twist lock should you need extra security. Rokform offers secure mounts for bicycles, motorbikes, and cars. All the cutouts you need are present and well-located, but it is quite a bulky case and we’re not so keen on the button covers that sit flush with the frame. You can get this in a wide variety of different colors, but it’s the docking system that really sells it. Buy one now from: Amazon

Caseology Parallax Series Case ($16) We think this stylish case from Caseology offers an interesting mix of textures, while also delivering a decent level of protection. It’s a dual-layer design with a standard TPU case that hugs your S9 and offers all the usual button covers and cutouts. There’s also a hard polycarbonate bumper in a contrasting color that goes around the outside. It has a raised lip at the top and bottom of the front to protect your screen. The slope into the fingerprint sensor is good, but the heart rate sensor is difficult to use with this case on. There are no issues with wireless charging, and this case comes in a variety of color combinations. Buy one now from: Amazon

Spigen Liquid Crystal Case ($13) With a flowery flourish, this lightweight TPU case will protect your Galaxy S9 from minor falls and bumps. There are air pockets in the corners, but this is also a thin case, so it’s not going to offer rugged protection. It’s transparent, with good openings for the camera, fingerprint sensor, and all ports, as well as tactile button covers. If you’re not keen on the flowers, you can get a plain clear version, sparkly variants, or a matte black case. Buy one now from: Amazon

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Case ($20-$23) Proving that you don’t need to spend big to get rugged drop protection, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle offers complete dual-layer coverage with a built-in screen protector. There are tactile button covers, port covers to keep dust out, accurate openings for the camera and fingerprint sensor, and ridged sides for enhanced grip. This case even comes with a holster and belt clip. It will safeguard your S9 from falls of up to 4 feet. The screen protector is the weak link for us — it’s too easily scuffed — and the flaps can be fiddly, but this case does offer a lot for the money. You can get it in black, blue, pink, or the pictured white. Buy one now from: Amazon

Rhinoshield SolidSuit Case ($30-$35) We’ve been fans of Rhinoshield’s CrashGuard Bumper($25) for years now. It’s ideal if you want to add solid drop protection to your phone without covering it up. But the case maker has started to craft some other cases that are worth a look, and for the Galaxy S9, we’re recommending the SolidSuit case. This case offers impressive drop protection that has been fully tested up to 11 feet, so you can be confident that your S9 will survive drops unscathed. It’s also a slim, light case with accurate openings, tactile button covers, and a raised lip around the top and bottom of the screen. You can get a plain black one for $30 or pay an extra $5 for the carbon fiber finish. Buy one now from: Rhinoshield Amazon

Silk Q Card Case ($25) This versatile wallet case offers plenty of enticing features. The elasticated pouch on the back has space for three cards, so you can leave the wallet at home. The case extends above and below the screen to protect it and there are air pockets in the corners to take the sting out of impacts. We’re not particularly keen on the slim button covers or the recessed cutout on the back, which makes it a little more awkward to get at the fingerprint sensor. We love the rough texture on the outside because it really enhances grip, and the pocket is very handy. You can also prop your S9 up by using one of your cards as a kickstand — there’s a special groove it can slot into. Buy one now from: Silk Amazon

Carved Traveler Wood Case ($24-$55) If you’re looking for a blend of natural wood and gorgeous artwork, then you have to head over to Carved. You’ll find basic, durable black plastic cases with grippy sides fitted out with a stunning array of back panels crafted from real wood and painted or inlaid witheye-catching designs. You can opt for plain wood if you prefer, but there are lots of great designs worth considering. The fit of the case is good, and it will provide basic protection, though you’ll want to look elsewhere if drop protection is a top priority. These cases are really all about the style. Buy one now from: CarvedAmazon

Noreve Tradition D Case ($46+) Leather cases don’t get much more luxurious than this. Saint Tropez, France-based Noreve is an expert leather case maker that offers an extremely wide range of different leather finishes, colors, and other extras. The Tradition D is a folio-style case with a simple closure and generous openings for easy to access to everything from the camera to the volume buttons. It’s a padded case that feels good in thehand and offers all-around protection, but it does inevitably add some bulk to the svelte S9. Prices start at around $46 for fake leather and head toward $100 for special handcrafted finishes. Buy one now from: Noreve

Ringke Wave Case ($15) We love the look of these contoured cases from Ringke. They combine a flexible TPU shell that covers your S9 with a hard polycarbonate layer that covers the frame and lower portion of the back. You can expect decent drop protection for a typical fall from waist height and there’s a lip around the screen. The cutout for the fingerprint sensor makes it easy to use and the button covers are responsive. The stylish design comes in five different color combinations to match or contrast with the finish on your Galaxy S9. Buy one now from: Amazon

UAG Plyo Case ($40) The Plyo series from Urban Armor Gear is a bit sleeker and more refined than its standard range. You still get an impact-resistant core and reinforced corners for good drop protection that meets military drop-test standards, but the main body is transparent and devoid of extraneous detail. Ridged edges enhance your grip, and the button covers are oversized to make them easy to find and press. There is also a surround above and below the screen to prevent it from touching surfaces. This case comes in four translucent colors and won’t interfere with Samsung Pay or wireless charging. Buy one now from: UAG Amazon

Scooch Wingman Case ($45) We like the clever design of this case, especially its versatile, curling kickstand on the back. You can curl it around your finger to hold your S9 securely, use it as a landscape or portrait stand, or insert it into the air vent in your car. The case itself has all the cutouts you need for easy access, tactile button covers, and reinforced sections top and bottom that cover the corners and guard against drop damage. Scooch also donates 10 percent of each purchase to programs that support victims of crime and domestic abuse. Buy one now from: Amazon Scooch

Otterbox Commuter Series Case ($40) If you want decent dual-layer drop protection, then the Otterbox Commuter is worth checking out. It doesn’t provide the same level of protection as Otterbox’s top-of-the-line Defender case, but it’s also slimmed down by comparison. The soft inner layer absorbs shock and the hard outer shell deflects damage. You do also get port covers to keep dust out of your headphone jack and charging port. It comes in classic black or a two-tone blue/green scheme. Buy one now from: Otterbox Amazon

Mous Real Aramid Carbon Fiber Case ($60) This striking case from Mous combines a flexible TPU bumper with a polycarbonate back and a magnetic mounting system. The back plate to finish it off and give it a distinctive look is carbon fiber, but you can also get wood, leather, or a kind of marble effect finish. These svelte cases only add 2.3mm to your Galaxy S9’s profile. There are air pockets inside to ensure drop protection and each case ships with a screen protector. Buy one now from: Mous

Skech Polo Book Case ($40) For wallet case fans, the versatile Polo Book from Skech is going to tick a lot of boxes. The polyurethane cover has a leather-style finish in black, and there’s space for credit cards, an ID card, and some cash. There’s a magnetic clasp to hold the cover in place, and it can also bend back to act as a landscape stand. The slim polycarbonate shell case inside can be detached and, since it has a magnetic back, it works with magnetic docks. Buy one now from: AmazonSkech

Incipio DualPro Case ($30) If you’re worried about cracking that curved display, then this dual-layer case is a sound investment. This has been one of Incipio’s best-selling cases for a decade now — and with good reason. It covers the S9 from every angle, with a protective lip around the screen, tactile button covers, and generous openings for the camera, fingerprint sensor, and ports. It boasts an understated style in matte iridescent colors, including blue, lilac, and rusted gold. Buy one now from: Incipio Amazon

Speck Presidio Folio Case ($45) We’re big fans of Speck’s Presidio Grip case, but for the S9 we’re recommending this new Folio case. You get the same excellent drop protection for falls from up to 10 feet, and the cover provides complete coverage and also folds back to act as a landscape stand. Inside the cover, there’s a hidden slot that opens to reveal space for three cards. It’s durable, protective, and comes in black, red, or blue, all paired with gray. Buy one now from: Speck Amazon

Tech21 Evo Max Case ($45) With a three-layer protection system that offers drop protection from up to 14 feet, you can relax when your Galaxy S9 is wearing the Tech21 Evo Max case. The polycarbonate shell combines with Tech21’s proprietary Flexshock material to safeguard your Samsung smartphone. It’s a slim case considering the level of protection it offers, and it has all the cutouts you need for easy access. Aside from black, this case comes in a range of colors includingSmokey Dahlia, Devine Blue, Orchid, and Poker Green. Buy one now from: Tech21

Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet Case ($30)

Leather is comfortable to hold and attractive, so it makes a good material for a phone case. These cases are crafted from quality Nubuck leather in a range of colors. The wallet-style design wraps around your S9 to offer complete protection. The cover has a secure magnetic clasp and can fold back to act as a landscape stand. You’ll also find three slots for credit cards and a larger pocket at the back. Buy one now from: Amazon Snakehive