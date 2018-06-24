Game of Thrones lovebirds Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are married

Summer is usually a time for everyone to blow off steam and get out of doors, but it also happens to be one of the best times to get a really great binge in while you escape the heat

Summer is usually a time for everyone to blow off steam and get out of doors, but it also happens to be one of the best times to get a really great binge in while you escape the heat

Harlots, Castle Rock and more are coming to Hulu in July

That trainwreck New York Times interview with the cast of Arrested Development painted a clear picture of what filming Season 5 must have been like, and David Cross has provided even more alarming details

Arrested Development's David Cross isn't so sure about the show's future

The Order of X has an important announcement: Dear White People is returning for Season 3 on Netflix.

Jon Snow and Ygritte may not have enjoyed a happily ever after on Game of Thrones, but their off-screen counterparts have found their forever with one another, it appears.

The greatest Game of Thrones memes on the internet

Who has your birthday? Celebs born in September



Jon Snow and Ygritte may not have enjoyed a happily ever after on Game of Thrones, but their off-screen counterparts have found their forever with one another, it appears.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie -- who whose characters found love but were ultimately torn apart by war -- made it official on Saturday by marrying at Rayne Church in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Their audience included several co-stars from the show, including Harington's current on-screen love interest and dragon-riding ally Emilia Clarke.

Peter Dinklage, who portrays the woe begotten Tyrion Lannister, also arrived to show some support for the happy couple.

Meanwhile, Sophia Turner and Maisie Williams, who portray Harington's Stark sisters-slash-cousins on the series, arrived in style together to witness the happy couple say "I do."

Harington and Leslie became engaged in late September of 2017 after more than a year of officially dating.

Leslie left the show after its fourth season when Ygritte was killed off and went on to star in The Good Fight. In addition to continuing to wear his crown as the King in the North on Game of Thrones, Harington also starred in the recent BBC One mini-series Gunpowder.

