'Jurassic World' sequel stomps its way to $150 million debut

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Chris Pratt in a scene from, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."
This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2."

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The dinosaurs still rule the box office.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" surpassed expectations to open with an estimated $150 million in ticket sales in U.S. and Canada theaters over the weekend. While that total didn't approach the record-breaking debut of 2015's "Jurassic" reboot, it proved the franchise still roars loudly among moviegoers.

It also gave Hollywood its first back-to-back $100 million-plus openings in a non-holiday period. After opening with $182.7 million last week, Pixar's acclaimed sequel "The Incredibles 2" slid 56 percent in its second week, with an $80.9 million haul.

The female-fronted heist film "Ocean's 8" also crossed $100 million domestically with $11.7 million in its third week.

  San Francisco restaurants open kitchens to refugee chefs

    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:03 PM EDT2018-06-24 17:03:54 GMT
    In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...
    Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.
  Science Says: What makes something truly addictive

    Thursday, June 21 2018 2:51 AM EDT2018-06-21 06:51:50 GMT
    FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...
    Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.
  Gun industry sees banks as new threat to 2nd Amendment

    Sunday, June 24 2018 10:34 AM EDT2018-06-24 14:34:10 GMT
    In this April 25, 2018, photo, Gary Ramey, owner and founder of Honor Defense, a gunmaker in Gainesville, Ga., holds a part from one of the company's firearms. Ramey and others in the gun industry are finding corporate Ameri...
    In the wake of some of the nation's deadliest and most high-profile mass shootings, corporate America has been taking unprecedented steps to try to curtail sales of firearms.
