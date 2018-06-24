Authorities investigating fatal Minneapolis police shooting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Authorities investigating fatal Minneapolis police shooting

(Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). A crowd gathers near the scene of an officer-involved shooting which took place a few hours earlier Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a... (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). A crowd gathers near the scene of an officer-involved shooting which took place a few hours earlier Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a...
(Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). Police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a handgun as he walked down a city street. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). Police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a handgun as he walked down a city street.
(Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). Minneapolis NAACP President Leslie Badue called for the attention of the crowd gathered at North 48th Avenue and Camden Avenue North before leading a prayer in response to an officer-involved shooting which took pl... (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). Minneapolis NAACP President Leslie Badue called for the attention of the crowd gathered at North 48th Avenue and Camden Avenue North before leading a prayer in response to an officer-involved shooting which took pl...
(Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). Police form a line in the street as a crowd grew in response to an officer-involved shooting earlier Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing ... (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). Police form a line in the street as a crowd grew in response to an officer-involved shooting earlier Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing ...
(Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). A girl jumps rope outside a home along Bryant Avenue North near the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was fi... (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). A girl jumps rope outside a home along Bryant Avenue North near the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was fi...

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police shot and killed a man they say was firing a handgun as he walked outside.

After arriving at the scene of the shooting, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo urged calm as news spread that the man who was shot was black. Some witnesses disputed the police account of the shooting, saying the man did not have a gun. As of Sunday morning, there had been no violence or arrests, the Star Tribune reported .

"At the end of the day, we know that no matter what transpired in the moments leading up to the shooting, we know with certainty that the outcome is a tragedy," Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement.

Authorities say two calls to 911 reported that a man was firing a handgun into the air and the ground. When officers arrived, they pursued a suspect on foot and the chase "ended in shots being fired," police said in a statement.

Frey said in a statement that the body cameras of the officers involved were "on and activated."

Among the witnesses who said the man did not have a gun was Eva Watson. She told the Star Tribune that the man was starting to comply with officers when police shocked him with a Taser. Watson said he then started running and yelling, "Don't shoot!" and she then heard more than a dozen shots.

Katya Kelly, the sister of the man's girlfriend, said he had a bottle in his hand as he and his girlfriend walked to her house.

Officials didn't immediately identify the officers involved in the shooting. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

A bureau spokeswoman and the head of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis didn't immediately return telephone messages requesting comment from The Associated Press.

"Honestly, I don't know what's going through the community's minds, but I do know that we continue to be traumatized one time after another," Minneapolis NAACP President Leslie Badue said, according to Minnesota Public Radio . "It's extremely unfortunate, and we just want answers."

Minneapolis has been rocked by the past fatal police shootings of 24-year-old Jamar Clark in November 2015 and 40-year-old Justine Ruszczyk Damond in July 2017.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • San Francisco restaurants open kitchens to refugee chefs

    San Francisco restaurants open kitchens to refugee chefs

    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:03 PM EDT2018-06-24 17:03:54 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-06-24 18:14:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...
    Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.More >>
    Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.More >>

  • Science Says: What makes something truly addictive

    Science Says: What makes something truly addictive

    Thursday, June 21 2018 2:51 AM EDT2018-06-21 06:51:50 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 2:12 PM EDT2018-06-24 18:12:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...
    Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.More >>
    Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.More >>

  • Gun industry sees banks as new threat to 2nd Amendment

    Gun industry sees banks as new threat to 2nd Amendment

    Sunday, June 24 2018 10:34 AM EDT2018-06-24 14:34:10 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 2:07 PM EDT2018-06-24 18:07:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane). In this April 25, 2018, photo, Gary Ramey, owner and founder of Honor Defense, a gunmaker in Gainesville, Ga., holds a part from one of the company's firearms. Ramey and others in the gun industry are finding corporate Ameri...(AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane). In this April 25, 2018, photo, Gary Ramey, owner and founder of Honor Defense, a gunmaker in Gainesville, Ga., holds a part from one of the company's firearms. Ramey and others in the gun industry are finding corporate Ameri...
    In the wake of some of the nation's deadliest and most high-profile mass shootings, corporate America has been taking unprecedented steps to try to curtail sales of firearms.More >>
    In the wake of some of the nation's deadliest and most high-profile mass shootings, corporate America has been taking unprecedented steps to try to curtail sales of firearms.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly