Sridevi, 'Jurassic World' actor Khan win Indian film awards - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sridevi, 'Jurassic World' actor Khan win Indian film awards

(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan poses on the green carpet of 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, June 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan poses on the green carpet of 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, June 24, 2018.
(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor poses on the green carpet at 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, June 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor poses on the green carpet at 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, June 24, 2018.
(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim poses on the green carpet of 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, June 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim poses on the green carpet of 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, June 24, 2018.
(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor poses on the green carpet of 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, June 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor poses on the green carpet of 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, June 24, 2018.
(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana, left, and Gulshan Grover pose on the green carpet at 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, June 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana, left, and Gulshan Grover pose on the green carpet at 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, June 24, 2018.

BANGKOK (AP) - The late Sridevi was among Indian cinema performers honored at Bollywood's biggest annual event, the International Indian Film Academy Awards that concluded Sunday in Bangkok.

Sridevi received the best actress award for her final role, in the 2017 film "Mom," in which she played a woman seeking vengeance after her stepdaughter is raped.

Bollywood's leading lady of the 1980s and '90s, Sridevi was described as the first female superstar in India's male-dominated film industry. She accidentally drowned in February while in Dubai for a wedding.

The leading film coming into the event, "Tumhari Sulu," took home the best picture prize. The story of a housewife who becomes a radio jockey had seven nominations.

Director Saket Chaudhary and actor Irrfan Khan won top awards for "Hindi Medium," a tale of parents seeking a good education for their daughter. Khan, best known internationally for his role as the park executive Masrani in "Jurassic World," has been undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine cancer.

The IIFA awards event, held each year in cities around the world, celebrates the Hindi-language film industry with awards and performances.

Performers on Sunday included Rekha, who returned to the stage for the first time in 20 years. The 64-year-old star is known as Bollywood's timeless beauty and has acted in more than 180 films.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

    Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

    Sunday, June 24 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-06-24 18:53:52 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-06-25 03:14:56 GMT
    (Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...(Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...
    In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>
    In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>

  • Authorities investigating fatal Minneapolis police shooting

    Authorities investigating fatal Minneapolis police shooting

    Sunday, June 24 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-06-24 16:14:11 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-06-25 03:14:54 GMT
    (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). A crowd gathers near the scene of an officer-involved shooting which took place a few hours earlier Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a...(Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). A crowd gathers near the scene of an officer-involved shooting which took place a few hours earlier Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a...
    Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police on Saturday shot and killed a man following reports he was firing a handgun as he walked outside.More >>
    Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police on Saturday shot and killed a man following reports he was firing a handgun as he walked outside.More >>

  • US restaurants host refugee chefs who offer a taste of home

    US restaurants host refugee chefs who offer a taste of home

    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:03 PM EDT2018-06-24 17:03:54 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-06-25 03:14:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...
    Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.More >>
    Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly