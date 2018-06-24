Bangkok hosts Indian film industry's biggest annual event - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bangkok hosts Indian film industry's biggest annual event

(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan poses on the green carpet of 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, June 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan poses on the green carpet of 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, June 24, 2018.
(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor poses on the green carpet at 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, June 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor poses on the green carpet at 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, June 24, 2018.
(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim poses on the green carpet of 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, June 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim poses on the green carpet of 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, June 24, 2018.
(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor poses on the green carpet of 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, June 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor poses on the green carpet of 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, June 24, 2018.
(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana, left, and Gulshan Grover pose on the green carpet at 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, June 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana, left, and Gulshan Grover pose on the green carpet at 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, June 24, 2018.

BANGKOK (AP) - Thailand's capital has hosted the Indian film industry's biggest annual event, with awards given to top Bollywood actors and movies, and dazzling performances by Indian artists.

The International Indian Film Academy Awards has been held in cities around the world since its inception in 2000 to celebrate the Hindi-language film industry globally.

This year's three-day extravaganza, which ran Friday through Sunday in Bangkok, witnessed the star-studded presentation of awards to Bollywood's outstanding films and performers of 2017.

Past editions of the IIFA Awards were held in places including New York, Toronto, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Dubai.

The highly acclaimed actress Rekha was among the participants this year. The 64-year-old star is known as Bollywood's timeless beauty and has acted in more than 180 films in a career spanning over 50 years.

