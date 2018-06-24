Yolanda Adams, Ledisi honor singer Anita Baker at BET Awards

(Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, DJ Khaled performs as the opening act for Demi Lovato during her "Tell Me You Love Me World Tour" in Philadelphia. Khaled received six BET Award nominations including ...

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2017 file photo, Snoop Dogg performs at the 2017 BET Experience in Los Angeles. Snoop Dogg will perform at the 2018 BET Awards on Sunday.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - This Aug. 28, 2016 file photo, Nicki Minaj performs at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Minaj will perform at the 2018 BET Awards on Sunday.

(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2017 file photo, Jamie Foxx presents the award for best male R&B/pop artist at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Foxx will host the 2018 BET Awards on Sunday.

(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File). FILE - In this June 26, 2011 file photo, Anita Baker appears at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Baker will be honored at the 2018 BET Awards on Sunday.

By MESFIN FEKADU

AP Music Writer

Legendary singer Anita Baker was honored at the BET Awards with impressive performances that nearly brought the eight-time Grammy winner to tears.

Baker earned the Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where Ledisi, Marsha Ambrosius and Yolanda Adams - in superior form - sang the singer's well-known hits onstage.

The 60-year-old, who dominated the R&B charts from the early '80s to mid-90s with smooth songs like "Sweet Love" and "Giving You the Best That I Got," used her speech to encourage the artists in the room to keep music alive.

"I would ask that the music be allowed to play, that singers are allowed to sing, and rappers are allowed to rap, and poets are allowed to rhyme," Baker said.

Rising singer H.E.R. had the night's best performance, as she sang the R&B hit "Focus," played the electric guitar like a rock star and sang softly during the sweet love song "Best Part," where she was joined by Daniel Caesar.

Childish Gambino, whose song and music video "This Is America" tackles racism and gun violence and became a viral hit last month, gave a short, impromptu performance of the song when host Jamie Foxx brought him onstage.

"Everybody begged me to do a joke about that song. I said that song should not be joked about," Foxx said.

Foxx kicked off the show rejoicing in the uber success of "Black Panther," namedropping the records the film has broken and even pulling Michael B. Jordan onstage.

"We don't need a president right now because we got our king," Foxx said of T'Challa. "(Director) Ryan Coogler gave us our king."

Foxx entered the arena with a stuffed black panther toy - with a gold chain around its neck - which he handed to Jordan. He later pulled the "Creed" star onstage to recite a memorable line from "Black Panther."

"Bury me in the ocean with my ancestors who jumped from ships, 'cause they knew death was better than bondage," Jordan said to cheers from the audience, which included Childish Gambino, LL Cool and DJ Khaled.

The film went on to win best movie.

"The film is about our experiences being African Americas and also captures the experiences of being African," Coogler said. "It was about tapping into the voice that tells us to be proud of who will are."

At the end of his speech he told the audience to travel to Africa and learn more about the continent's history.

SZA, who was the most nominated woman at this year's Grammys, won best new artist and said she's "never won anything in front of other people."

She dedicated the award to those "lost in the world," saying: "Follow your passion ... believe in yourself."

"Girls Trip" star and comedian Tiffany Haddish, who gave her speech in a taped video after winning best actress, also said encouraging words.

"You can achieve anything you want in life," she said.

DJ Khaled, who the leading nominee with six, won the first award of the night - best collaboration - for "Wild Thoughts" with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. He was holding his son on his hip onstage and also used his speech to highlight young people.

"All of y'all are leaders and all of y'all are kings and queens - the future," he said.

Migos won best group and gave a fun performance that even had Adams reciting the lyrics.

Nicki Minaj crawled on the floor a bit during her performance of two songs, and she later joined YG, 2 Chainz and Big Sean for "Big Bank." Miguel, in a white suit, was smooth as he sang the songs "Come Through and Chill" and "Sky Walker."

Cardi B, who is pregnant and will not attend the show, is nominated twice for the top prize - video of the year - with the songs "Bodak Yellow" and "Finesse Remix" with Bruno Mars. She has a strong chance of picking up best female hip-hop artist, an award Remy Ma won last year, ending Minaj's seven-year winning streak in the category.

Drake is also a double nominee for video of the year with "God's Plan" and "Walk It Talk It" with Migos. Others nominees are Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" and DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts."

Performers at the show include Snoop Dogg, Janelle Monae and newcomer Ella Mai, whose R&B hit "Boo'd Up" continues to climb the pop charts.

The BET Awards normally hands its Humanitarian Award to one person, but six individuals received the honor Sunday. Dubbed "Humanitarian Heroes," the network gave awards to James Shaw Jr., who wrestled an assault-style rifle away from a gunman in a Tennessee Waffle House in April; Anthony Borges, the 15-year-old student who was shot five times and is credited with saving the lives of at least 20 other students during February massacre in Florida; Mamoudou Gassama, who scaled an apartment building to save a child dangling from a balcony last month in Paris; Naomi Wadler, the 11-year-old who gave a memorable and influential speech at March for Our Lives; Justin Blackman, the only student to walk out of his high school in North Carolina during the nationwide student walkout to protest gun violence in March and journalist and activist Shaun King.

_____

Online:

https://www.bet.com/shows/bet-awards.html

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.