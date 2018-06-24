Fred: Triple-digit heat on the way

A ridge of high pressure will begin building strength over our region Sunday, which will effectively drive down rain chances while helping drive up temperatures.

There could still be a shower or thunderstorm in areas of Central Alabama to the north and east, but most areas will remain rain free. This leaves us with heat for the main story for today and we will likely see heat index readings at or above 100 this afternoon with air temperatures ranging from 92-95 degrees. Dew points will remain high as well, in excess of 70 degrees, but a Heat Advisory probably will not be necessary for Central Alabama, although there are Heat Advisories already posted for areas of South Alabama as far south as the Gulf Coast.

In the week ahead, continued high dew points and temperatures between 93-96 degrees each afternoon will produce Head Index Values in the 100-104 degree range, and there could be Heat Advisories for Central Alabama later in the week.

Rain chances will begin increasing Friday and Saturday as another weather disturbance swings south from the Appalachians and toward the deep South. With the added rain chances, temperatures may be knocked down a degree or two, but we can still expect highs above 90 heading into next weekend.

