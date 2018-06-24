Etihad to loan pilots to competing UAE airline Emirates - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Etihad to loan pilots to competing UAE airline Emirates

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - The Abu Dhabi-based long-haul carrier Etihad will loan pilots to competing Dubai-based Emirates under a new program.

Emirates acknowledged the program in a statement Sunday. Etihad did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emirates CEO Tim Clark acknowledged in April that the airline was "a tad short in pilots." Meanwhile, Etihad announced last week it posted losses of $1.52 billion in the last fiscal year.

Emirates and Etihad are both government-owned airlines in the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula. Both compete in the long-haul carrier market, using their nation's location between East and West to their advantage.

The two airlines' major airports are only some 115 kilometers (70 miles) apart from each other.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

