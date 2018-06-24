Mother and 2-year-old son seriously injured in CA dog attack - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mother and 2-year-old son seriously injured in CA dog attack

The dogs’ owner says he’s devastated by the attack and that these are family dogs who’ve never bitten anyone. (Source: Nathan Le/KFMB/CNN) The dogs’ owner says he’s devastated by the attack and that these are family dogs who’ve never bitten anyone. (Source: Nathan Le/KFMB/CNN)

LA MESA, CA (KFMB/CNN) – Two Rottweilers in California escaped their backyard kennel and attacked a family, including an 8-year-old girl and her 2-year-old brother, who were going for a walk in the neighborhood.

A 29-year-old mother in La Mesa, CA, was pushing her toddler in a stroller with her 8-year-old daughter walking alongside when the dogs escaped Thursday morning.

The mother suffered bite wounds on her arm, while her son was badly bitten on his scalp and face and will need surgery on his arm. The 8-year-old was unharmed.

Upon hearing the family’s screams, multiple good Samaritans, including Jamir Grigsby, jumped into action to help the victims.

"I was in my boxers and my briefs and I just heard and ran downstairs, and I just started punching the dogs," Grigsby said. "The dogs were just yanking them, biting them everywhere.”

Blood stains the sidewalk directly across the street from Nathan Le’s home where the dogs escaped.

Le, the dogs’ owner, says he’s in shock the 2-year-old Rottweilers got loose by biting through a chain link fence and opening a back gate.

He says the dogs have never bitten anyone and are often around his three small children.

"I feel awful this is happening, and not only that but we're going to have to put them down. These are family dogs,” Le said. "I want to reach the victims. I want to talk to them and apologize to them, but I was told not to talk to them."

Police declared the dogs dangerous and quarantined them at El Cajon Animal Shelter while the investigation is ongoing.

"It'll be up to the officers doing the investigation to determine what happened, and then, the dog owners have an appeal process,” Lt. Brian Stoney said.

The only complaints for the dogs in the past were for loud barking and a report from a neighbor that they had been in their kennel for too long.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the victims of the attack.

