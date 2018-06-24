Fred: A hot Sunday afternoon

Severe weather watches and warnings have all been allowed to expire this morning, and we are left with a weather scenario with a building ridge of high pressure not only limiting rain chances, but building heat over the next several days.

The ridge of high pressure will continue to provide limited rain chances for the beginning of the new work week with only isolated rain areas possible through Tuesday.

The ridge of high pressure will begin to lose strength by Wednesday and an approaching weather system from the north will increase rain chances. This system will continue progressing south Thursday and Friday, which will bring increasing rain chances for week's end.

High temperatures will range from 92-96 degrees for the next several days with overnight lows around 75.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.