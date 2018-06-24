UK euroskeptics urge PM May to prepare for 'no deal' Brexit

(John Stillwell/PA via AP). From centre carrying banner, British lawmaker Vince Cable, Pro-EU campaigners Gina Miller, Tony Robinson and lawmaker Caroline Lucas join crowds taking part in the People's Vote march for a second EU referendum, at Trafalga...

LONDON (AP) - Pro-Brexit politicians and business figures are urging British Prime Minister Theresa May to be ready to walk away from the European Union without a trade agreement, despite warnings from major manufacturers that a "no deal" Brexit would be an economic disaster.

In an open letter, 60 lawmakers, economists and business chiefs say Britain should threaten to withhold the 39 billion pound ($52 billion) divorce bill it has already agreed to pay.

The letter released Sunday by Economists for Free Trade urges U.K. authorities "to accelerate their preparations for 'no deal' and a move to a World Trade Deal under WTO rules."

That would mean trade barriers between Britain and the EU.

Still, Airbus, Siemens and BMW have all warned that leaving the EU without a free-trade deal would hurt British businesses and jobs.

